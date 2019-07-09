Police: Dixon woman drove car with kids in swimming pool on roof

A Dixon woman is facing charges after police say she was caught driving a car with two children in an inflatable swimming pool on the roof of the car.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, is charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct.

Police said Tuesday at around 3 p.m. Yeager was pulled over by an officer after she was spotted driving an Audi Q5 on Route 2 west of Palmyra Road.

On top of her car was an inflatable swimming pool, police said, with her two daughters, aged 8 and 16, inside the swimming pool.

Yeager told police she had just driven to a friend’s house to inflate the pool, and the girls were sitting in it to hold it down on the drive back home, according to a Dixon Police report.

Yeager was arrested and released after posting bond.