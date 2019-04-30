Police: Drunk Florida man tells cops he’s Jason Bourne

Some false names are more believable than others.

Police say an intoxicated man ejected from a library for causing a disturbance identified himself to officers as “Jason Bourne”, the title character of a series of popular books and movies centered around a CIA assassin.

Police were not fooled and say they learned the man is actually Jonathan W. Chapman, 45, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Chapman was arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence, WJXT reports.