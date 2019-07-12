Police: Drunk man impales car on giant saguaro cactus

A man now charged with driving under the influence survived crashing his car into a massive saguaro cactus Wednesday in Arizona, according to the Pima County Sheriff.

Kai Scott, 39, is charged with criminal damage in addition to DUI.

Investigators say Scott’s vehicle crossed the median near First Avenue and Agave Place before crashing into the cactus, a large section of which was left lodged in the windshield.

The Pima County Sheriff posted on Facebook that Scott “appeared disoriented, sustained minor injuries, and was later detained after deputies observed possible signs and symptoms associated with impairment.”

The particular species of saguaro cactus involved in the crash can grow to a height of 40 feet.