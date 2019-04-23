Police: Ex-boyfriend secretly lived in woman’s attic 3 weeks

A woman in Pennsylvania discovered her ex-boyfriend had been living in her attic for three weeks, even though she had a protection order against him, police say.

WPXI reports the woman told police she had been noticing strange things around her home, such as finding a blanket on the floor and noticing her toilet seat had been moved.

“I had an intuition about it but I ignored it, I brushed it aside. I didn’t want to seem paranoid but I should have trusted my instincts because I was right,” the woman told WPXI.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend, Cary M. Cocuzzi, 31, was arrested and charged after police say the woman finally came face-to-face with him when she found him standing in her bedroom Saturday night.

She said she fought Cocuzzi off, and neighbors called 911 after she ran outside screaming.

"I feel like this is going to affect me for the rest of my life,” the woman told WPXI.