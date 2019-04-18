Police: FL man pretending to be cop pulls over real cop

A Florida man pretending to be a police officer by driving a vehicle with red and blue lights in the grill was arrested after he pulled over an undercover detective, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Matthew J. Erris, 26, of Pasco County, Florida, is now charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after the Tuesday night incident.

The HCSO posted on Facebook that when Erris made the stop he “had no idea the other driver was a REAL undercover HCSO detective” who then turned the tables and took Erris into custody.

“It's unclear how many times he has done this in the past,” the HCSO posted on Facebook, adding that anyone who believes they may have been pulled over by Ellis should notify the HCSO.