Police: Florida man used scissors to cut off penis of wife's lover

A Florida man is being held on more than a million dollars bail after investigators say he cut off the penis of a man he suspected of sleeping with his wife.

Alex Bonilla, 49, was arrested Sunday after his neighbor claimed Bonilla tied him up at gunpoint and cut off his penis with a pair of scissors and left with the appendage, NBC reports.

Bonilla, who is being held on $1.25 million bail, told investigators he had caught the man and his wife having sex in Bonilla's home back in May.

The victim, who is not named in investigator documents, is recovering at a local hospital, but there was no information as to whether his appendage was reattached, according to NBC News.