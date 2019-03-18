Police: Illinois woman escapes abductor by dragging workout bench to road

A Rockford woman was abducted by a man hiding in her home, then beaten and raped before she escaped by dragging the weight bench to which she was handcuffed up a flight of stairs and to a nearby road for help, police say.

Matthew Harkey, 43, is now charged with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and residential burglary.

Court documents show the woman, 34, was naked, bleeding, and handcuffed to a workout bench when a neighbor of the home in Roscoe, Illinois where she was allegedly raped saw her in the 5900 block of McDonald Road, according to a Rockford Register Star report.

The Register Star reports when the woman returned to her Rockford home last Wednesday after taking her children to school Harkey was there “trying to hide.”

The woman says Harkey wrapped her head with duct tape, dragged her into the trunk of her car, and drove her to the Roscoe home where she says Harkey raped her twice over a two-hour span.

She says she was completely naked as she dragged the bench to which she was handcuffed up a flight of stairs and outside where she flagged down help.

The woman, who owns a massage therapy business, had a professional relationship with Harkey, a car salesman, the Register Star reports.

Harkey was taken into custody Thursday in Edgar County, Illinois.