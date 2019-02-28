Police: Iowa man killed wife with corn rake

An eastern Iowa man was arrested Thursday and charged with the November murder of his wife.

Todd M. Mullis, 42, of Earlville, also made his first court appearance Thursday in Delaware County on a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Mullis called 911 on November 10 to report that he had found his wife, Amy L. Mullis, 39, unresponsive in a shed on their farm.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Manchester, Iowa.

Todd Mullis told investigators Amy Mullis had been having dizzy spells, so he told her to go and lie down.

He said he later found her injured after having fallen on a corn rake, but investigators said a fall is inconsistent with the condition of the body.

The medical examiner observed the corn rake only had four tines while the body of Amy Mullis had six puncture wounds from different angles.

A complaint filed in court describes Todd Mullis as a controlling husband who was jealous about an affair Amy Mullis was having.

The man with whom she was having the affair told investigators Amy Mullis once told him she was frightened of Todd Mullis and “if he catches me, he might make me disappear.”

The complaint states before her death Amy Mullis told a friend that if she were ever found dead, “You’ll know Todd did something to me.”

Investigators say computer records show prior to Amy Mullis’ murder Todd

Mullis had searched the internet for topics including “killing unfaithful women” and “what happened to cheating spouses in historic Aztec tribes.”

The couple were married in 2004 and have three children together.

Bond for Todd Mullis is set at $5 million cash.