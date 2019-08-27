Police: Iowa man on electric cart fondling self follows Walmart shopper

A man is under arrest after police say he followed a woman around a Walmart while fondling himself on an electric cart.

Gary M. Sheriff, 65, of Marion, Iowa, is charged with indecent exposure, according to online records.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 5491 Highway 151 in Marion, according to The Gazette, which reports that indecent exposure is classified as a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Online records show Sheriff was booked August 24 and his bond was set at $5,000.

