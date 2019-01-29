Police: Iowa mom left kids in car in -15 wind chill

An Iowa woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she left her two small children alone in a car during sub-zero weather.

Stephany C. Moses, 25, of Council Bluffs, is now charged with two counts of child endangerment after an incident in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Market Place.

Police say Moses left her two children, aged 2 and 4, alone in a car that was not running for around 45 minutes while the temperature was 5 degrees with wind chills around minus 15.

“The vehicle the children had been left in was not running, unlocked and the window was partially down,” according to a Council Bluffs Police media release.

“The children were only wearing light clothing.”

Police were called by a concerned citizen who provided the children shelter until investigators could arrive.

Moses was arrested after police say they spotted her exiting a Boot Barn store.

Police say the two children were not injured and have been placed in protective custody.