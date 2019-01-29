Police: Iowa mom left kids in car in -15 wind chill

An Iowa woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she left her two small children alone in a car during sub-zero weather.

Stephany C. Moses, 25, of Council Bluffs, is now charged with two counts of child endangerment after an incident in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Market Place.

Police say Moses left her two children, aged 2 and 4, alone in a car that was not running for around 45 minutes while the temperature was 5 degrees and wind chills were as low as -15.

“The vehicle the children had been left in was not running, unlocked and the window was partially down,” according to a Council Bluffs Police media release.

“The children were only wearing light clothing.”

Police were called by a concerned citizen who provided the children shelter until investigators could arrive.

Moses was arrested after police say they spotted her exiting the Boot Barn store nearby.

Police say the two children were not injured and have been placed in protective custody.