Police: Iowa woman rams car into ex-boyfriend's house

A woman is accused of intentionally ramming her car into her ex-boyfriend’s house in Johnson County, causing more than $10,000 damage to the home and vehicle.

Anna T. Miller, 21, of Tiffin, was jailed after the incident which occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators say after arriving at her ex-boyfriend’s home, Miller “stood outside screaming and yelling” before driving her car through his garage door and into his residence.

Miller later told investigators her ex “needed to pay for his actions” and “she is going to do it again as soon as she is released.”

The complaint does not say whether anyone was injured or specify what provoked the incident.

Miller is charged with first-degree criminal mischief.