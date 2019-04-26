Police: Iowa woman stabs partner in fight over thermostat setting

An argument over a thermostat setting provoked a woman to stab her partner multiple times, police say.

Keonah Brown, 22, of Sioux City, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and willful injury after an incident Thursday morning in the home she shares with her girlfriend.

A Sioux City Police media release states Brown and her girlfriend were arguing “over changing the thermostat in their residence” when Brown “armed herself with a steak knife.”

Brown then began stabbing her girlfriend, whose name is not being released because she is a juvenile, the release states.

Brown’s girlfriend has been treated for several stab wounds which police describe as non-life threatening.