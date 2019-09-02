Police: Kidnapped woman rescued at Iowa Casey’s Store

A New York woman who said she had been held against her will inside a semi-truck cab since July is now free and her alleged kidnapper is in an Iowa jail cell.

Amber L. Garrison, 26, of Smyrna, NY, was discovered by law enforcement Saturday at a Casey’s convenience store in Adair County, Iowa, after deputies had received a report of a kidnapping victim.

James S. Smith, Jr., 32, of Mexico, NY, was arrested and is being held on more than a $1 million bond in the Adair County Jail.

Garrison told investigators she had been assaulted and held by Smith in a Peterbilt semi-truck cab since approximately July 20 after the two met at a Pennsylvania truck stop via a dating website, according to KJAN Radio.

Once Garrison got inside Smith’s semi cab, she said she was not allowed to leave and not allowed to use her cellphone until Smith realized she was listed as missing through the State of New York.

Smith said their relationship was consensual, KJAN reports.