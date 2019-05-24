Police: Man carrying drugs in buttocks shoots self in genitals

Police say a 13-time convicted felon was taken to jail after a bizarre series of events at his apartment during which he accidentally shot himself.

Cameron J. Wilson, 27, is charged with unlawful possession of meth, second-degree felon in possession of a firearm and other charges, according to The Wenatchee World.

Police say Wilson had a pistol tucked into his front pocket on April 5 when the gun discharged, sending a bullet through his testicles and into his thigh, The Wenatchee World reports.

While he was at a hospital receiving surgery for his injuries, investigators say a balloon containing marijuana slipped out of Wilson’s anus.

Chelan County sheriff’s detectives say they searched Wilson’s car and found a bag of methamphetamine inside a pair of blood-stained jeans.

Wilson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of meth, as well as possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Trials in his cases are set for June 18.

