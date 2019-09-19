Police: Man divorced wife without her knowledge

Police are seeking a Houston-area man accused of filing for and completing a divorce from his wife without her knowledge.

Paul Nixon, 51, is wanted on a third-degree felony aggravated forgery charge.

The case against him began last May when Nixon's wife contacted investigators.

“She advised that her husband filed for divorce and completed the entire proceedings without her knowledge or consent and that the court had already completed all hearings and filed the final divorce decree,” according to a Facebook post by Mark Herman of Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Investigators found Nixon had submitted several forged documents and false information to the court, in addition to committing aggravated perjury during the final divorce hearing.

The court has since granted the motion to set aside the divorce on the grounds of fraud, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Police are now seeking Nixon and want to hear from anyone who knows his whereabouts.