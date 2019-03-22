Police: Man douses Cong. Steve King with glass of water

A Colorado man faces assault charges after police say he threw a glass of water on Congressman Steve King of Iowa on Friday.

Blake Gibbins, 26, of Lafayette, Colorado, was arrested after the incident which occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the Mineral City Mill and Grill restaurant in Fort Dodge.

Police say King was dining with a group of people when Gibbins approached the group, inquired as to King’s identity, then “ultimately threw a glass of water on Mr. King”, according to a Fort Dodge Police media release.

Investigators say it appears based on witness statements that King was targeted because of his position as a Congressman.

Neither King nor a second victim, Burlyn Pecoy of Fort Dodge, was injured, police say.

Gibbins is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

He has been released from the Webster County Jail.