Police: Man drops gun, shoots self in genitals

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he accidentally shot himself in the genitals.

Peter Jacobsson, 32, of Lincoln, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the Wednesday evening incident, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Portia Street on a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

They say Jacobsson gave conflicting accounts of how the shooting happened, but investigators now believe a .22-caliber gun dropped out of his pocket and fired upon hitting the ground, wounding Jacobsson in the genitals.

He is charged with suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.