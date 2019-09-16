Police: NE Iowa man killed 2 dogs with ax

A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of animal torture after police say he killed a Labradoodle dog and a Shih Tzu dog with an ax on Saturday.

Douglas E. Usgaard, 21, of Decorah, was arrested over the weekend, according to Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Investigators say Usgaard used an ax to kill a 14-year-old Labradoodle and a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon, which belonged to members of his family, at a home on Mound Street where he lived with relatives, the Courier reports.

Usgaard is awaiting trial for a case in which he is accused of stealing two iPhones from Luther College's football stadium in July, according to the Courier.

He was being held in the Winneshiek County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.