Police: Savanna pair caught with guns, pipe bomb

Two men face multiple felony charges after police say they were caught Sunday with methamphetamine, several guns, and a homemade pipe bomb.

Andrew Westphal, 25, and Dustin Partin, 35, both of Savanna, are in the Carroll County Jail on $75,000 bond each.

Savanna Police say both were arrested after a traffic stop in which officers found “approximately 455 grams of methamphetamine, several guns and a homemade pipe bomb.”

The Quad Cities Bomb Squad was called in to dispose of the pipe bomb, according to a Savanna Police media release.

Both Westphal and Partin are accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over 100 grams, and Partin is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.