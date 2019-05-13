Police: Sex offender crawls in Davenport woman’s bed uninvited at 3 a.m.

A Davenport man on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry has been arrested after police say he appeared at a woman’s home, got into her bed and began fondling her.

Tony Montegna, 46, was charged last week with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse after an incident that occurred January 26.

Police say Montegna appeared at a Davenport woman’s home at around 3 a.m. and was allowed inside by her roommate who recognized him.

Montegna then “proceeded to the victim's bedroom uninvited, undressed to his underwear, and crawled into bed with the victim,” according to a police affidavit which says Montegna also fondled the victim.

Online records show Montegna is a registered sex offender for convictions in 2013, and his current bond is set at $2,000.