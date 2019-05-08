Police: "Strange" woman enters home, washes dishes, leaves

A resident of Hamden says Monday at around 9 a.m. a stranger entered their home, sat on the couch, and began petting their dog.

Then, the mysterious female who they say was “acting very strange” washed the dishes and left.

“They did not know the female and the female was not invited into the residence,” according to a press release from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they soon located Cheyenne C. Ewing, 31, knocking on the doors of nearby homes.

Ewing was charged with burglary, although the sheriff press release does not state she stole or damaged anything.

Deputies said Ewing appeared to the under the influence of narcotics and told them “she had been up for two days.”

“At least she's a friendly burglar, you know?" Kevin Jordan, who lives next to the home where Ewing was arrested, told WSAZ-TV.

A bond hearing for Ewing will be held Tuesday.