Police: Student threatened to kill professor for scheduling 7 a.m. exam

A Florida college student is accused of threatening to kill one of his professors because the professor scheduled a final exam for 7 a.m.

Rafael Decomas, 20, a student at Florida Atlantic University, is alleged to have made the threat on Twitter last Tuesday.

WPLG-TV reports Decomas told police he was upset with the 7 a.m. exam time because he lives in Riviera Beach and would therefore have to wake up at 5 a.m.

The tweet Decomas is accused of sending read, "Bey I gern f---ing kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder."

Decomas told police he did not actually intend to harm anyone and deleted the tweet soon after it was sent, WPLG reports.

Decomas is charged with sending a written note with a threat to kill and is out of jail on $5,000 bond, according to online records.