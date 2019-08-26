Police: Woman abandons 6 kids inside Walmart

A woman faces multiple charges after police said she brought six children to a Walmart and intentionally left the store without them.

Amanda Jardinez, 34, of Somerset, Kentucky, is charged with six counts each of abandoning a minor and wanton endangerment.

Police said Jardinez on Friday entered a Columbia Walmart with six children between the ages of 6 and 11, two of whom are her own.

After telling them to find an employee, Jardinez then left the store without the children after obtaining a MoneyGram transfer.

Three attempted to leave with Jardinez, but a police report stated she then “stopped, turned back and made them go back inside” before leaving the premises in a car with a man and his 5-year-old daughter.

Jardinez was arrested the following night, August 24, in Pulaski County, Kentucky.

Police said social services is now involved in the case, and the man Jardinez left the store with, James Holovich, remains at-large.