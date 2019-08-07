Police: Woman caught with meth in vagina says it isn't hers

Deputies in Louisiana say a woman found with meth inside her vagina told them it was not hers and that she did not know how it got there.

Ashley B. Rolland, 23, of Galliano, Louisiana, is charged with felony theft and narcotics possession.

Investigators were called on July 31 when Rolland was accused of stealing $5,000 from a man with whom she had been staying while he was in the shower.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office said a female correctional officer conducting a search found a clear plastic bag with around 1 gram of meth and $6,233 inside Rolland's body.

Deputies say Rolland claimed the meth was not hers.

Her bond was set at $8,000.