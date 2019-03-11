Police: Woman drinks 6 beers in Target dressing room

A woman who tried to shoplift $200 worth of items from a Target store consumed an entire six-pack of beer in one of the store’s dressing rooms, according to police.

Elysia Johnson, 21, walked around the Target on Saturday placing items in a basket and shopping cart.

Then, police say, Johnson grabbed a six-pack of Stella Artois beer and walked into a dressing room where she stayed for more than an hour, consuming all the beer.

Johnson was detained by Target security and arrested after allegedly trying to leave the store without paying for any items.

She is charged with shoplifting and, according to a Lathrop Police Facebook post, three additional warrants which the post does not specify.