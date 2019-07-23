Police: Woman fires gun at McDonald's after receiving cold fries

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she fired a gun at a Georgia McDonald’s when she became upset over being served cold french fries.

Lillian Tarver, 27, was arrested Monday after police say she lead them on a chase.

Investigators say Tarver became angry after she received cold french fries and, after leaving the restaurant, returned with a gun demanding a refund.

Police say upon being given a refund, Tarver fired a shot into the ground before leaving, WGXA reports.

Tarver is charged with eluding police, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.