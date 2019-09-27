Police: Woman gave coworkers bean dip laced with meth

A woman is accused of giving two co-workers bean dip containing methamphetamine at a grocery store deli.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, of Albany, Oregon, is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and reckless endangerment.

The Marion County Sheriff began an investigation Sept. 9 after an employee at Jefferson Thriftway store on Old Pacific Highway reported she began to feel sick at work after eating bean dip provided by a fellow employee, the Statesman Journal reported.

After being treated at a hospital, the victim learned the bean dip may have contained methamphetamine.

Deputies later found out at least one other employee ate bean dip from the same dish that was believed to have been contaminated.

Medina-Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

She was previously convicted of delivery and possession of meth, fourth-degree assault and third-degree robbery, according to the Statesman Journal.