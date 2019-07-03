Police: Woman mad at boyfriend tips server $5,000 on his credit card

Police say a woman angry at her boyfriend tipped a Florida restaurant server $5,000 using his credit card.

Serina Wolfe, 24, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged with grand theft after a June 27 incident which police say started when she became upset that her boyfriend would not fly her home to Buffalo.

Wolfe apparently retaliated against her boyfriend by making a $55.37 purchase at a Clearwater café – then adding a $5,000 tip.

Police say Wolfe’s boyfriend reported the charge as fraudulent, but by then the café had already paid the server the $5,000 gratuity, ABC News reports.

Wolfe’s boyfriend said she was intoxicated and may have been trying to get back at him.

Wolfe was taken to the Pinellas County Jail on $2,000 bond.