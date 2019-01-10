Police: Woman stole $8K in clothing from Davenport Victoria’s Secret

A Davenport woman is accused of stealing $8,300 of merchandise over a two-month span from lingerie and womenswear retailer Victoria’s Secret.

Willshanique L. Evans, 18, is charged with five counts of theft.

Police say Evans stole clothing from the NorthPark Mall Victoria’s Secret on West Kimberly on five separate occasions in October and November.

Each incident, police say, netted Evans more than $1,000 in merchandise, beginning with a $1,463 theft on October 8.

Evans allegedly was caught on video getting away with $2,277 in clothing on November 28.

On October 22, police say Evans and two others “picked up [armfuls] of the Pink Brand clothing and left without paying.”

Police say a store employee during two of the incidents recognized Evans from previous thefts and identified her in a photo lineup.