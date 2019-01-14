Police: 19-year-old found with gun, 14 pounds of drugs and $17k in Jo Daviess Co.

A 19-year-old has been arrested on drug charges in Jo Daveiss County.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office requested help from the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team to serve a search warrant in East Dubuque. Offiiclas say the search warrant was obtained from an ongoing investigating by the Dubuque Drug Task Force.

During the search warrant, 19-year-old Devin R. Keller-Schueler, was taken into custody. Officials say he is being charged with Unlawful Cannabis Trafficking, two counts of Unlawful Possession of cannabis with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of Firearm with Requisite Firearms Owners Identification.

Officials say they recovered approximately 6,393 grams (14 pounds), of suspect cannabis, with some of the suspect cannabis being in liquid THC form. Officials say they also recovered a Ruger AR-556 rifle, numerous items of narcotic packaging and processign materials, numeruos items of drug paraphernalia and in excess, $17,000 in U.S. money.

Two additional people were at the home and were later released with no charges at this time.

The sheriff would like to remind the public that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This incident remains under investigation.