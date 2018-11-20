Police: 2 adults, 2 children found dead at burning mansion in New Jersey

Two adults and two children have been found dead at a burning mansion in New Jersey.

Officials have confirmed at least one man was found shot outside, and say the other three bodies were found inside, severely burned.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, investigators are looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.

"The challenge is obviously that it's burning so it's difficult to try to go in there and try to recover remains when there's a potential of a roof falling with that, but they're on top of it," Monmouth Co. Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said.

Investigators confirmed a second fire at the home of a brother of someone who lived in the house.

Everyone inside that home was able to get out safely, but investigators found several gas cans behind the house.