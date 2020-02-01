Police: 2 dead in fiery interstate crash near Atlanta

Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash that sent large flames and dense black smoke billowing over a busy interstate near Atlanta has left at least two people dead.

Police in Georgia’s Gwinnett County said the accident in northbound lanes of Interstate 85 happened at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police reported hearing a loud explosion and said a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were completely engulfed in flames.

he crash shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.

