Police: 2 women arrested, suspected of stealing $200 worth of crab legs

Two women are in police custody after one woman was identified in a six-person line up for allegedly stealing $200 worth of crab legs from a local grocery store on Aug. 18.

According to an affidavit from Memphis Police Department, a witness from Super Lo Grocery identified Felecia Hollins in the lineup leading officers to Hollins and her daughter, Gabrielle Hodges, as suspects in the investigation.

The store manager and witness told police they saw the two women put the crab legs into a purse. The manager tried to stop the women near the check-out area of the store, but one of the suspects struck her twice in the face.

The two women were identified and arrested Monday. Hollins has been charged is now at Shelby County Jail East.

