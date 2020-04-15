Police: 20-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Lee County

A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash early Wednesday morning in Lee County.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say this happened on westbound Perry Road west of Melugins Grove just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say 20-year-old Rafael Valencia, of Rochelle, Illinois, was driving on Perry Road when he lost control when the pavement turned to travel. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest on the side of the ditch. Police say Valencia was ejected from the vehicle.

Valencia was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Valencia was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, driving too fast for conditions and operation a motor vehicle without valid insurance.