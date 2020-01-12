Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Colorado shooting

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Police say three juveniles and two adults were wounded in a shooting at a Colorado apartment complex.

Investigators believe there was a party going on at the Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex when gunfire broke out. (Source: Gray News)

Aurora police said early Sunday that the five victims were in serious condition, but expected to survive. The victims included two girls, one boy and two adult men.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe there was a party going on at the complex when gunfire broke out, CNN reports.

Police released a description of a suspect, but said they were still trying to determine whether there were more.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

