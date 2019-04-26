Police: Alabama man arrested after assault victim’s eye ‘explodes’

The suspect in a south Alabama fight that left his victim with a horrific eye injury has surrendered, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Justin Wesley Leverett, 37, is accused of punching a man so hard in the face that the victim’s eye popped out of its socket. Police say Leverett then punched the victim’s eye “causing it to explode.”

The incident happened in the area of Live Oak Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Leverett turned himself in Friday shortly after midnight, according to court documents.

Those documents show Leverett is charged with first-degree assault but also faces charges of driving with a suspended licenses and driving without insurance.

Leverett is being held at the Mobile County Jail on bonds totaling approximately of $9,100.

