Police: Alabama woman in custody for conspiring to murder two people in Geneseo

Officials say an Alabama woman is in custody for conspiring to murder two people in Geneseo.

Geneseo police say Shannon J. Jones of Center Point, Alabama was arrested Monday after an investigation revealed she conspired with another person to murder the two people.

Police say on Friday, Jones and another suspect placed a foreign substance into a drink, which consumed by one of the victims. The victim became sick after drinking it, but police don't believe there were any lasting effects.

Then on Sunday, police say Jones and the other suspect attempted to bludgeon the second victim at a residence in Geneseo. The victim was able to escape and avoid serious injury.

Police say their investigation revealed Jones and the other suspect had planned the murder of the victims over the past few weeks. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected

