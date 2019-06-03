Police: Bettendorf man charged for driving wrong way on interstate impaired

Police say a Bettendorf man has been charged after they say he drove under the influence and caused a fiery crash along I-74.

On Saturday, June 1, police were called to I-74 East at Mile Marker 20 for a report of a crash that ended in flames. Police say a wrong-way driver was traveling west on I-74 in the eastbound lanes in a pickup truck when the driver collided with a semi traveling eastbound on I-74. Police have identified that driver that was driving the wrong way as 42-year-old Tyler N. Vanalsburg, of Bettendorf.

Police say the semi crossed into the median and became fully engulfed in flames. I-74 eastbound lanes were shut down for about 2 hours for cleanup.

Officials say both drivers reported minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Vanalsburg is being charged with Driving Under the Influence and Driving the Wrong Way on the Interstate.