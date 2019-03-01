Police: Building hit while gunfire is exchanged between two vehicles in Davenport

Police in Davenport are investigating after a building was hit Thursday night by gunfire.

Police say they were called just before 7 p.m. for a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Kimberly Downs Road.

Upon arrival, officers searched the area and say preliminary investigation described shots being fired from two vehicles. Police say they were shooting at one another.

Police describe the vehicles as a dark mid-sized SUV and a dark smaller sedan.

No injuries were reported, however, one building was hit with gunfire.

Detectives are following up on the incident, no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."