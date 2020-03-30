Police: Burlington man arrested on meth charges

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged following a months-long investigation in the city.

Police say 33-year-old Terry Douglas III, of Burlington, was arrested on Friday, March 27, on multiple charges as a result of the investigation.

Over the last several months, officials with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Dept. of Narcotics Enforcement have conducted an investigation into a suspect who was dealing large quantities of of narcotics in the southeast Iowa area.

On Friday, Douglas III, was charged with a Des Moines county warrant for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a charge of drug tax stamp violation. All three are felony charges.

He is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they do expect additional arrests.