Police: Crack cocaine and stolen gun recovered during search warrant in Davenport

Scott County officials say they recovered stolen guns and crack cocaine during a search warrant in Davenport.

42-year-old Jermaine Lee, of Davenport, was booked Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. after the search warrant was conducted.

Officials with the Scott County Special Operations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 800 block of East 14th Street. Officials say this home belonged to Lee.

During the search of the home officials say they located 29 grams of crack cocaine without a drug tax stamp affixed to it. They say they also located a digital scale, packaging material.

Officials say they also found two pistols, a 9mm Glock 17 and a Ruger 9mm which is listed as stolen out of Muscatine, Iowa.

Lee has felony convictions from August of 1998for failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession/delivery of cocaine according to officials.

Lee is being charged with drug tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking stolen weapons, all felonies.