Police: Davenport man arrested after employee is punched in the face at Moline Popeye's

Police in Moline have made an arrest after an employee was punched in the face at Popeye's.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities officials say this happened on April 29 after the suspect went inside the store after placing an online order.

According to police, 36-year-old Marvin Neely, of Davenport, got into an argument with the employee and then punched her in the face.

The employee had a cracked tooth and bruising on her face following the incident.

Police say Neely is being charged with two counts of class 3 aggravated battery.