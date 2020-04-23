Police: Davenport man found hiding in child's playhouse with stolen gun

A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he ran from police and was found hiding in a child’s playhouse with a stolen gun.

Quame Surzion Bennett, 20, of Davenport, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons, and interference with official acts. The charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Davenport officers responded at 11:21 a.m. to the 1300 block of Myrtle Street for a man seated in a vehicle with a gun.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Quame Surzion Bennett, ran when officers approached the vehicle, police said.

He was found hiding In a child’s playhouse with a gun that police say was stolen in a residential burglary in 2018 in Scott County.

Bennett was convicted of felony marijuana charges in 2017 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to police.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday afternoon on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons, and interference with official acts. The charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Online jail records show he also is facing charges of third-degree burglary and attempted third-degree burglary.

He is expected to appear in court via video arraignment Thursday morning.

