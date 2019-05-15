Davenport pair charged after 2 kids fall from 2nd story window

Two Davenport residents are facing felony neglect and drug charges after two children, aged two and three, fell from a second-story window.

Desmond M. Grasker, 26, and Daria I. Marion, 24, both of Davenport, are charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and with a controlled substance violation.

Police say on May 6, officers began investigating at the two suspects' residence in the 1500 block of West 8th Street after two small children had fallen out of a second-story bedroom window.

A three-year-old female “suffered a broken femur and concussion” while the two-year-old suffered “only bumps and bruises,” according to a police affidavit.

The affidavit identifies Marion as mother of both children and Grasker as father of one and a caretaker of the other.

Police when searching the residence found 109.25 grams of marijuana in a shoe box which was “in reach” of both children, according to the affidavit.

Online records show as of late Wednesday afternoon both Grasker and Marion are in custody on $20,000 bond each.