Police: Disturbance between drivers escalates to shots being fired in Davenport

Police in Davenport are investigating two separate shots fired incidents that happened on Wednesday.

The first, happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. on West High Street.

The second was shortly after 11:30 a.m. Police were called to the 200 block of West 53rd Street for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived and searched the area they located fired cartridge cases.

Police say preliminary information showed there was a disturbance between drivers that escalated into shots being fired.

No injuries were reported.

Officer are actively investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.