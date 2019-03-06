Police: Driver ejected after crash in Fulton County, driver was drunk

A driver has been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County.

Officials say on Tuesday, March 5, shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to County Road 20, west of Troy Road in Fulton County for a crash.

Officers say a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 43-year-old Tara Butler, of Chandlerville, Illinois, was traveling westbound when they lost control of the vehicle.

Officers say after losing control of the vehicle, Butler's vehicle left the roadway, overturned several times down an embankment. Police say Butler was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.

Butler was taken to OSF Saint Mary's in Galesburg following the crash.

Officer say Butler is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - No Valid Driver's License, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - No Insurance, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driver Failure to Wear Seatbelt, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, No Valid Driver's License.

Assisting agencies were the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service (GHAS), London Mills Rescue and EMS.