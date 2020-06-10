Police: Driver evades police, gets hit by another vehicle in Rock Island

A driver has been flown to a hospital in Peoria following a car crash in Rock Island on Tuesday.

Officials with the Rock Island Police Department conducted a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. on a Chevy Impala in the area of 25th Street and 15th Avenue.

The driver, who has not been identified by police, drove off traveling south on 25th street according to police. As the driver approached the intersection of 25th Street and 18th Avenue, they were hit by a west-bound vehicle. The Impala driver "disregarded a red traffic signal and was struck", according to police.

The driver of the Impala was taken to Unity Point by the Rock Island Fire Department and later transferred to OSF Hospital in Peoria. The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Rock Island County Sheriffs Department was requested to conduct an independent traffic crash reconstruction of the incident.

The investigation remains on-going at this time.