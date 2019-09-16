Police: Five juveniles; 13-16 years old, charged after bikes are stolen in Davenport

Police say five juveniles have been arrested and charged with burglary after several bikes were stolen out of a shed in Davenport.

Police say three are 14, one is 13 and one is 16.

This comes after police were called to the 4300 block of Washington Street for the burglary just before 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Police say they had officers responding to the area when they found five juveniles near the intersection of Kimberly and Marquette Street. Officials say the juveniles were on bikes when they were seen by police. According to police the juveniles also possessed items that were possibly related to other burglaries.

The juveniles were placed in the detention center and officers are following up on the incident to determine to if there were other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

