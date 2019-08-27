Police: Hotel hostage escapes Muscatine man she met online

A Muscatine man is charged with intent to commit sexual abuse and false imprisonment after police say he held a woman hostage Sunday at a Coralville hotel.

Bin Lu, 29, was arrested and taken to the Johnson County Jail after an incident at the Radisson Hotel where he had reserved a room, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Police say Lu had picked up a woman at her home and brought her to the room after the two had met via a social media app late last week.

Once in the room, the victim began rejecting Lu’s sexual advances and tried to leave, but Lu blocked the exit and physically restrained the woman.

Lu then turned off the lights in the room, told the victim to get on the bed and began rubbing her shoulders before she was able to escape.

The victim, who told police she believed Lu was attempting to sexually assault her, ran to the hotel’s front desk and hid there as Lu pursued her, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.